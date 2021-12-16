Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard fires a pistol from inside a bus during the 2021 Celebrity Tactical Challenge at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School's Miller Training Complex December 16, 2021. Twelve celebrities teamed up with Green Berets to take part in the annual event. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

