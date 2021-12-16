Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Celebrity Tactical Challenge

    2021 Celebrity Tactical Challenge

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard fires a pistol from inside a bus during the 2021 Celebrity Tactical Challenge at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School's Miller Training Complex December 16, 2021. Twelve celebrities teamed up with Green Berets to take part in the annual event. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    Celebrities
    Pistol
    Special Forces
    Green Beret
    Range 37
    Tactical Challenge

