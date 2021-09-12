NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 9, 2021) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 place concrete during construction of a military working dog facility, Dec. 9, 2021. This project demonstrates the Naval Construction Force’s ability to execute technical construction projects at strategic locations to support combatant commanders worldwide. NMCB 1 is forward-deployed to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theatre security cooperation in the U.S. Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caine Storino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2021 Date Posted: 01.04.2022 04:43 Photo ID: 7000951 VIRIN: 211209-N-YM718-1251 Resolution: 4768x7152 Size: 2.09 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 1 Rota MWD Concrete Placement [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Caine Storino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.