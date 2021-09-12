NMCB 1 Rota MWD Concrete Placement

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 9, 2021) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 prepare the military working dog facility construction site for a concrete placement evolution, Dec. 9, 2021. This project demonstrates the Naval Construction Force’s ability to execute technical construction projects at strategic locations to support combatant commanders worldwide. NMCB 1 is forward-deployed to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theatre security cooperation in the U.S. Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caine Storino)

