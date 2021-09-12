Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 1 Rota MWD Concrete Placement [Image 3 of 4]

    NMCB 1 Rota MWD Concrete Placement

    ROTA, SPAIN

    12.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Caine Storino 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 9, 2021) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 place concrete during construction of a military working dog facility, Dec. 9, 2021. This project demonstrates the Naval Construction Force’s ability to execute technical construction projects at strategic locations to support combatant commanders worldwide. NMCB 1 is forward-deployed to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theatre security cooperation in the U.S. Fifth, Sixth, and Seventh Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caine Storino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 04:43
    Photo ID: 7000950
    VIRIN: 211209-N-YM718-1196
    Resolution: 7824x5216
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 1 Rota MWD Concrete Placement [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Caine Storino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 1 Rota MWD Concrete Placement
    NMCB 1 Rota MWD Concrete Placement
    NMCB 1 Rota MWD Concrete Placement
    NMCB 1 Rota MWD Concrete Placement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NECC
    NMCB 1
    Spain
    Rota
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT