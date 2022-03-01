Afghan Evacuees Receive Second COVID-19 Vaccination

Jared Christopher, a paramedic with Task Force McCoy, vaccinates an Afghan evacuee with a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 3, 2022. Approximately 800 children ages 5 to 11 were given their second dose of the vaccine during the mass vaccination event. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

