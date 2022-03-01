Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghan Evacuees Receive Second COVID-19 Vaccination [Image 2 of 3]

    Afghan Evacuees Receive Second COVID-19 Vaccination

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    Joel Austin, a paramedic with Task Force McCoy, gives an Afghan evacuee their second COVID-19 vaccination at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 3, 2022. Children ages 5 to 11 received their second dose of the vaccination during Task Force McCoy’s fourth mass vaccination event. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afghan Evacuees Receive Second COVID-19 Vaccination [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Task Force McCoy
    Afghan Evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

