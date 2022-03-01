Afghan Evacuees Receive Second COVID-19 Vaccination

A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier and volunteer check Afghan evacuees into a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Jan. 3, 2022. Afghan evacuee children between ages 5 to 11 received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination at the clinic as part of the resettlement process. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

