220103-N-VJ326-1039 (Jan. 3, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Joshua Hannaford, from Fontana, Calif., attached to amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), handles lines on the pier to assist USS Spruance (DDG 111), Jan. 3. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2022 Date Posted: 01.03.2022 16:15 Photo ID: 7000708 VIRIN: 220103-N-VJ326-1039 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1009.91 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 220103-N-VJ326-1039 [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.