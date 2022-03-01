Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Image 3 of 10

    220103-N-VJ326-1039

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220103-N-VJ326-1039 (Jan. 3, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Joshua Hannaford, from Fontana, Calif., attached to amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), handles lines on the pier to assist USS Spruance (DDG 111), Jan. 3. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 16:15
    Photo ID: 7000708
    VIRIN: 220103-N-VJ326-1039
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1009.91 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    by PO3 Malcolm Kelley

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

