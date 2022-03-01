220103-N-VJ326-1028 (Jan. 3, 2022) Airman Okarie Clarke, from New York, dons a life jacket in preparation for line handling in the vehicle stowage area aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 3. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

