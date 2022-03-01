Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220103-N-VJ326-1076 [Image 7 of 10]

    220103-N-VJ326-1076

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220103-N-VJ326-1076 (Jan. 3, 2022) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Jorge Vasquez, from Mission, Texas, operates a forklift in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 3. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 16:15
    Photo ID: 7000712
    VIRIN: 220103-N-VJ326-1076
    Resolution: 5226x3484
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220103-N-VJ326-1076 [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    220103-N-VJ326-1012
    220103-N-VJ326-1028
    220103-N-VJ326-1039
    220103-N-VJ326-1049
    220103-N-VJ326-1053
    220103-N-VJ326-1068
    220103-N-VJ326-1076
    220103-N-VJ326-1093
    220103-N-VJ326-1107
    220103-N-VJ326-1111

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT