CTNG assists with distribution of at-home COVID-19 testing kits

Soldiers assigned to the Connecticut National Guard load a shipment of at-home COVID-19 testing kits into a truck at a regional distribution point in North Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 3, 2022. These kits were picked up by representatives from local towns and municipalities to be handed out to their communities.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 15:06
|Photo ID:
|7000679
|VIRIN:
|010322-A-UQ901-056
|Location:
|NORTH HAVEN, CT, US
