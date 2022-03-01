Soldiers assigned to the Connecticut National Guard load a shipment of at-home COVID-19 testing kits into a truck at a regional distribution point in North Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 3, 2022. These kits were picked up by representatives from local towns and municipalities to be handed out to their communities.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2022 Date Posted: 01.03.2022 15:06 Photo ID: 7000679 VIRIN: 010322-A-UQ901-056 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 7.93 MB Location: NORTH HAVEN, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTNG assists with distribution of at-home COVID-19 testing kits [Image 7 of 7], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.