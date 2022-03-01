Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTNG assists with distribution of at-home COVID-19 testing kits [Image 7 of 7]

    CTNG assists with distribution of at-home COVID-19 testing kits

    NORTH HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Photo by Timothy Koster 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the Connecticut National Guard organize and prepare a shipment of at-home COVID-19 testing kits to be distributed to local towns and municipalities at a regional distribution point in North Haven, Connecticut, Jan. 3, 2022. These kits were picked up by representatives from local towns and municipalities to be handed out to their communities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 15:06
    Photo ID: 7000684
    VIRIN: 010322-A-UQ901-114
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 10.04 MB
    Location: NORTH HAVEN, CT, US 
    This work, CTNG assists with distribution of at-home COVID-19 testing kits [Image 7 of 7], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Connecticut National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

