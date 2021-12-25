Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Tails celebrate holiday season [Image 3 of 3]

    Red Tails celebrate holiday season

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.25.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Senior leaders from the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing serve Airmen Christmas lunch Dec. 25, 2021, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The menu included roast rib of beef, smoked turkey, cornbread dressing and sweet potato pie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

    This work, Red Tails celebrate holiday season [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

