    Red Tails celebrate holiday season [Image 1 of 3]

    Red Tails celebrate holiday season

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.25.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo before loading into a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV) December 25, 2021, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The deployed Airmen donned festive gear to celebrate Christmas while continuing their duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 08:36
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Security Forces

    deployed
    Christmas
    security forces

