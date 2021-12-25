Red Tails celebrate holiday season

U.S. Airmen from the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo before loading into a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV) December 25, 2021, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The deployed Airmen donned festive gear to celebrate Christmas while continuing their duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)
