U.S. Airmen from the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo before loading into a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV) December 25, 2021, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The deployed Airmen donned festive gear to celebrate Christmas while continuing their duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.25.2021 Date Posted: 01.03.2022 08:36 Photo ID: 7000400 VIRIN: 211225-F-UE898-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.86 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Tails celebrate holiday season [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.