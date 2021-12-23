MSC Families, Friends Bring Sweet Treats, Cheer to Mariners

Military Sealift Command families and friends made sure civil service mariners aboard USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) and USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) enjoyed a taste of home during the holidays. Volunteers baked goodies, donated books and games and sent other items to both ships’ crews. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 03:50
|Photo ID:
|7000343
|VIRIN:
|211223-N-N1109-003
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|146.4 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
