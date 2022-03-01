MSC Families, Friends Bring Sweet Treats, Cheer to Mariners

Photo By Leslie Hull-Ryde | From left, Monica Butler, Kalea Butler, Leah Stallings and Cahdena Butler, made sure...... read more read more Photo By Leslie Hull-Ryde | From left, Monica Butler, Kalea Butler, Leah Stallings and Cahdena Butler, made sure civil service mariners aboard USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) and USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) enjoyed a taste of home during the holidays. Volunteers, like the Butler family, baked goodies, donated books and games and sent other items to both ships’ crews. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Some civil service mariners who spend much of the year underway sustaining the U.S. Navy fleet and international partners and allies received special treats from Military Sealift Command Far East families and friends.



“Thank you so much for baking the wonderful cookies and treats,” Anthony Canseco, chief mate of USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14), said in a message to generous volunteers.



“That was truly a beautiful Christmas Day surprise for my crew. It’s always tough being away from your loved ones during the holidays, and the delivery put a smile on a lot of faces.”



Due to host nation protocols, the civil service mariners aboard Cesar Chavez and USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) could not leave their ships while in port for Christmas. To ensure they had the chance to enjoy the taste of home, volunteers in Southeast Asia baked goodies, donated books and games and sent other holiday items to both ships’ crews.



“The baked goods and chess board and Hickory Farms treats were a big hit,” said Juahn Gaskins, stationed aboard Big Horn.



MSC Far East chaplain, Lt. Jamil Khan, spearheaded the project and rallied community volunteers who sent items to the civil service mariners.



“We consider [Chaplain Khan] to be a valuable component of our shore-side support network,” said Capt. Edward Santillan, master of Big Horn.



While the chaplain led the effort to brighten the holidays for these crews, he routinely provides support to civil service and contracted mariners who serve aboard Military Sealift Command Far East ships. In addition to either leading or facilitating religious programming for these crews, Khan offers personal counseling and care for the crew.



Military Sealift Command Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific region, like Big Horn and Chavez, are manned, trained and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. Big Horn is a fleet replenishment oiler that provides fuel, cargo and supplies to ships at sea. Cesar Chavez, a dry cargo and ammunition ship, delivers food, repair parts, supplies and ammunition via replenishments-at-sea.



As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.