    MSC Families, Friends Bring Sweet Treats, Cheer to Mariners [Image 2 of 4]

    MSC Families, Friends Bring Sweet Treats, Cheer to Mariners

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.23.2021

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    Military Sealift Command families and friends made sure civil service mariners aboard USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) and USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) enjoyed a taste of home during the holidays. Volunteers baked goodies, donated books and games and sent other items to both ships’ crews. (Courtesy photo)

