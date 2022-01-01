B-2 Spirit performs flyover for the 108th Rose Bowl Game

A B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, opens the 108th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California., Jan. 1, 2022. America’s Air Force participated in America’s New Year Celebration that includes the Tournament of Roses Parade and Rose Bowl Game, to kick-off 2022 and a yearlong celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls)

