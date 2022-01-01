A B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, opens the 133rd Rose Parade in Pasadena, California., Jan. 1, 2022. America’s Air Force participated in America’s New Year Celebration that includes the Tournament of Roses Parade and Rose Bowl Game, to kick-off 2022 and a yearlong celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2022 Date Posted: 01.02.2022 10:09 Photo ID: 7000176 VIRIN: 220101-F-LX214-1025 Resolution: 7437x4958 Size: 2.61 MB Location: PASADENA, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-2 Spirit performs flyover for the 133rd Rose Parade [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Dylan Nuckolls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.