Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-2 Spirit performs flyover for the 108th Rose Bowl Game [Image 3 of 4]

    B-2 Spirit performs flyover for the 108th Rose Bowl Game

    PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, opens the 108th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California., Jan. 1, 2022. America’s Air Force participated in America’s New Year Celebration that includes the Tournament of Roses Parade and Rose Bowl Game, to kick-off 2022 and a yearlong celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.02.2022 10:09
    Photo ID: 7000178
    VIRIN: 220101-F-LX214-2040
    Resolution: 6637x4429
    Size: 6.24 MB
    Location: PASADENA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit performs flyover for the 108th Rose Bowl Game [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Dylan Nuckolls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B-2 Spirit performs flyover for the 133rd Rose Parade
    B-2 Spirit performs flyover for the 133rd Rose Parade
    B-2 Spirit performs flyover for the 108th Rose Bowl Game
    B-2 Spirit performs flyover for the 108th Rose Bowl Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-2
    Flyover
    509th Bomb Wing
    Tournament of Roses
    Rose Bowl Game
    108th Rose Bowl Game

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT