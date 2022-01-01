220101-N-UN585-1011 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 1, 2022) Chief Operations Specialist Danielle Ward, left, from San Diego, Calif., shakes hands with Senior Chief Operations Specialist James Mitchell following her reenlistment ceremony aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), Jan. 1, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2022 Date Posted: 01.02.2022 07:48 Photo ID: 7000170 VIRIN: 220101-N-UN585-1011 Resolution: 5389x3593 Size: 649.21 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Ward Reenlistment [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.