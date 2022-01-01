220101-N-UN585-1007 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 1, 2022) Chief Operations Specialist Danielle Ward, left, from San Diego, Calif., recites the Oath of Enlistment with Senior Chief Operations Specialist James Mitchell during her reenlistment ceremony aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), Jan. 1, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2022 Date Posted: 01.02.2022 07:48 Photo ID: 7000169 VIRIN: 220101-N-UN585-1007 Resolution: 6196x4131 Size: 643.48 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Ward Reenlistment [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.