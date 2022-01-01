Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Ward Reenlistment [Image 1 of 4]

    Chief Ward Reenlistment

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220101-N-UN585-1002 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 1, 2022) Chief Operations Specialist Danielle Ward, left, from San Diego, Calif., is presented with a certificate of discharge by Master Chief Culinary Specialist Corey Montgomery aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) during her reenlistment ceremony, Jan. 1, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.02.2022 07:48
    Photo ID: 7000168
    VIRIN: 220101-N-UN585-1002
    Resolution: 5949x3966
    Size: 726.47 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Ward Reenlistment [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Ward Reenlistment
    Chief Ward Reenlistment
    Chief Ward Reenlistment
    Chief Ward Reenlistment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    Reenlistment
    Navy Chief
    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT