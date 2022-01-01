Chief Ward Reenlistment

220101-N-UN585-1002 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 1, 2022) Chief Operations Specialist Danielle Ward, left, from San Diego, Calif., is presented with a certificate of discharge by Master Chief Culinary Specialist Corey Montgomery aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) during her reenlistment ceremony, Jan. 1, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

