    Nevada Guard backs first responders for 22nd year at ‘America’s Party’ [Image 5 of 5]

    Nevada Guard backs first responders for 22nd year at ‘America’s Party’

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2021

    Photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    72nd Military Police Company Soldiers pose for a photo on the Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 31, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2021
    Date Posted: 01.01.2022 15:38
    Photo ID: 6999976
    VIRIN: 211231-Z-KL044-110
    Resolution: 1080x1350
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada Guard backs first responders for 22nd year at ‘America’s Party’ [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nevada Guard backs first responders for 22nd year at &lsquo;America&rsquo;s Party&rsquo;

