Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nevada Guard backs first responders for 22nd year at ‘America’s Party’ [Image 3 of 5]

    Nevada Guard backs first responders for 22nd year at ‘America’s Party’

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2022

    Photo by Spc. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    A Soldier with the 72nd Military Police Company works with local law enforcement during the fireworks show, signifying the new year, on the Las Vegas Strip on Jan. 1, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.01.2022 15:38
    Photo ID: 6999974
    VIRIN: 220101-Z-KL044-112
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada Guard backs first responders for 22nd year at ‘America’s Party’ [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nevada Guard backs first responders for 22nd year at ‘America’s Party’
    Nevada Guard backs first responders for 22nd year at ‘America’s Party’
    Nevada Guard backs first responders for 22nd year at ‘America’s Party’
    Nevada Guard backs first responders for 22nd year at ‘America’s Party’
    Nevada Guard backs first responders for 22nd year at ‘America’s Party’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nevada Guard backs first responders for 22nd year at &lsquo;America&rsquo;s Party&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT