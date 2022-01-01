A Soldier with the 72nd Military Police Company works with local law enforcement during the fireworks show, signifying the new year, on the Las Vegas Strip on Jan. 1, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nevada Guard backs first responders for 22nd year at ‘America’s Party’
