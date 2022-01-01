A Soldier with the 72nd Military Police Company stares at the fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip on Jan. 1, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2022 15:38
|Photo ID:
|6999975
|VIRIN:
|220101-Z-KL044-111
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Nevada Guard backs first responders for 22nd year at ‘America’s Party’ [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nevada Guard backs first responders for 22nd year at ‘America’s Party’
