Ohio Army National Guard Lt. Col. John Whitney, commander of the 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment (Assault), poses with his daughter Evelyn and partner Nicole at the Akron-Canton Airport in Green, Ohio, May 27, 2021, after he returned from a nearly yearlong deployment. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 21:40
|Photo ID:
|6999449
|VIRIN:
|210601-Z-A3541-1379
|Resolution:
|871x1025
|Size:
|752.01 KB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Ohio Army National Guard aviation unit returns from nearly yearlong deployment
