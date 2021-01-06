Ohio Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joanna Bradshaw’s family (left to right), Marianne Hoenie, sister; Colette Bradshaw, sister; Matt Bradshaw, brother; and her mother Vera Bradshaw, holds signs and flags at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus to greet her as she returned home April 29, 2021, from nearly a yearlong deployment with the 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment (Assault). (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 21:40 Photo ID: 6999448 VIRIN: 210601-Z-A3541-1351 Resolution: 1170x878 Size: 152.54 KB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio Army National Guard aviation unit returns from nearly yearlong deployment [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.