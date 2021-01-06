Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Army National Guard aviation unit returns from nearly yearlong deployment [Image 2 of 4]

    Ohio Army National Guard aviation unit returns from nearly yearlong deployment

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Ohio Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joanna Bradshaw’s family (left to right), Marianne Hoenie, sister; Colette Bradshaw, sister; Matt Bradshaw, brother; and her mother Vera Bradshaw, holds signs and flags at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus to greet her as she returned home April 29, 2021, from nearly a yearlong deployment with the 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment (Assault). (Courtesy photo)

    Ohio Army National Guard aviation unit returns from nearly yearlong deployment

    Ohio National Guard
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    aviation
    National Guard
    deployment
    redployment

