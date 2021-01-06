Ohio Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joanna Bradshaw’s family (left to right), Marianne Hoenie, sister; Colette Bradshaw, sister; Matt Bradshaw, brother; and her mother Vera Bradshaw, holds signs and flags at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus to greet her as she returned home April 29, 2021, from nearly a yearlong deployment with the 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment (Assault). (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 21:40
|Photo ID:
|6999448
|VIRIN:
|210601-Z-A3541-1351
|Resolution:
|1170x878
|Size:
|152.54 KB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio Army National Guard aviation unit returns from nearly yearlong deployment [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ohio Army National Guard aviation unit returns from nearly yearlong deployment
LEAVE A COMMENT