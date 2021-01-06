8Ohio Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joanna Bradshaw and her mother Vera Bradshaw embrace at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus as the Soldier returned home April 29, 2021, from nearly a yearlong deployment with the 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment (Assault). (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 21:40 Photo ID: 6999447 VIRIN: 210601-Z-A3541-1321 Resolution: 947x960 Size: 94.56 KB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio Army National Guard aviation unit returns from nearly yearlong deployment [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.