U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Edward S. Jones, Assistant adjutant General for the Maryland Air National Guard, speaks to Senior Master Sgt. Anthony Hinton, Civil Engineering for the 175th Wing, in the headquarters building of the 175th Wing, Warfield Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, Oct. 2, 2021. The two mingled while waiting for a dinner recognizing members ranked E-9 as well as honoring upper enlisted members from both the Army and Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Alexandra Huettner)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 17:01
|Photo ID:
|6999103
|VIRIN:
|211004-Z-AH104-2007
|Resolution:
|7211x4812
|Size:
|14.57 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, E9 Dinner [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Alexandra Huettner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
