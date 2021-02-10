Command Sgt. Maj. Perlisa Wilson, Maryland National Guard's senior enlisted leader, speaks to two members of the Maryland Defense Force in the headquarters building of the 175th Wing, Warfield Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, Oct. 2, 2021. Soldiers and Airmen gathered for a dinner recognizing members ranked E-9 as well as honoring upper enlisted members from both the Army and Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Alexandra Huettner)

