    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    E9 Dinner [Image 4 of 6]

    E9 Dinner

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Photo by Airman Alexandra Huettner 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Command Sgt. Maj. Perlisa Wilson, Maryland National Guard's senior enlisted leader, cuts a cake with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, the adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard, in the headquarters building of the 175th Wing, Warfield Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Maryland, Oct. 2, 2021. Soldiers and Airmen gathered for a dinner recognizing members ranked E-9 as well as honoring upper enlisted members from both the Army and Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Alexandra Huettner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 17:01
    Photo ID: 6999105
    VIRIN: 211004-Z-AH104-2020
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 21.51 MB
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E9 Dinner [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Alexandra Huettner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

