U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Space Brigade on Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, Colorado monitor their perimeter during a training exercise May 25, 2021. The training revolved around timely assembly of space related assets in unknown locations and the teams coordination, communication and combat training throughout the process.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 18:51
|Photo ID:
|6998511
|VIRIN:
|210525-F-SO188-1321
|Resolution:
|5878x3696
|Size:
|13.21 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Space Brigade space training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dennis Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
