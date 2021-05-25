1st Space Brigade space training

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1st Space Brigade on Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, Colorado conducts a training exercise sweep of their assigned area on May 25, 2021. The training revolved around timely assembly of space related assets in unknown locations and the teams coordination, communication and combat training throughout the process.

