1st Space Brigade space training

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Space Brigade on Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, Colorado gather together to communicate on their job status while conducting a training exercise on May 25, 2021. The training revolved around timely assembly of space related assets in unknown locations and the teams coordination, communication and combat training throughout the process.

Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US