U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Space Brigade on Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, Colorado gather together to communicate on their job status while conducting a training exercise on May 25, 2021. The training revolved around timely assembly of space related assets in unknown locations and the teams coordination, communication and combat training throughout the process.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 18:50
|Photo ID:
|6998510
|VIRIN:
|210525-F-SO188-1348
|Resolution:
|5420x3309
|Size:
|10.69 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Space Brigade space training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dennis Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
