    1st Space Brigade space training [Image 3 of 5]

    1st Space Brigade space training

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman          

    United States Space Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Space Brigade on Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, Colorado gather together to communicate on their job status while conducting a training exercise on May 25, 2021. The training revolved around timely assembly of space related assets in unknown locations and the teams coordination, communication and combat training throughout the process.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 18:50
    Photo ID: 6998510
    VIRIN: 210525-F-SO188-1348
    Resolution: 5420x3309
    Size: 10.69 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Space Brigade space training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dennis Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ft. Carson
    1st Space Brigade
    USSPACECOM

