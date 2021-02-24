900th CBN supports deployment readiness exercise

Tamara Casselman conducts a site visit and inspection of the basic life support services for the 82nd Airborne Corps and 82nd Airborne Division’s emergency deployment readiness exercise supporting more than 1,600 Soldiers recently deployed to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. Casselman is a quality assurance representative from the 900th Contracting Battalion at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 16:34
|Photo ID:
|6998370
|VIRIN:
|210224-A-ZZ999-014
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
