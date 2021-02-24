Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    900th CBN supports deployment readiness exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    900th CBN supports deployment readiness exercise

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    A temporary dining facility is being constructed in support of more than 1,600 82nd Airborne Corps and 82nd Airborne Division deployed to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, for an emergency deployment readiness exercise. The facility is one several basic life support services being provided to Soldiers during the exercise.

    acc
    amc
    army materiel command
    army contracting command
    mission and installation contracting command
    micc

