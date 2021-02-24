900th CBN supports deployment readiness exercise

A temporary dining facility is being constructed in support of more than 1,600 82nd Airborne Corps and 82nd Airborne Division deployed to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, for an emergency deployment readiness exercise. The facility is one several basic life support services being provided to Soldiers during the exercise.

