Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    900th CBN supports deployment readiness exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    900th CBN supports deployment readiness exercise

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Members of the 900th Contracting Battalion meet with the contractor, exercise mayor’s cell officials and contracting officer representatives to coordinate inspections of several facilities for basic life support services provided to 82nd Airborne Corps and 82nd Airborne Division for more than 1,600 Soldiers recently deployed to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, for an emergency deployment readiness exercise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 16:34
    Photo ID: 6998365
    VIRIN: 210224-A-ZZ999-010
    Resolution: 1038x673
    Size: 196.85 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 900th CBN supports deployment readiness exercise [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    900th CBN supports deployment readiness exercise
    900th CBN supports deployment readiness exercise
    900th CBN supports deployment readiness exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    900th CBN supports deployment readiness exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    acc
    amc
    army materiel command
    army contracting command
    mission and installation contracting command
    micc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT