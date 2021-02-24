Members of the 900th Contracting Battalion meet with the contractor, exercise mayor’s cell officials and contracting officer representatives to coordinate inspections of several facilities for basic life support services provided to 82nd Airborne Corps and 82nd Airborne Division for more than 1,600 Soldiers recently deployed to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, for an emergency deployment readiness exercise.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 16:34 Photo ID: 6998365 VIRIN: 210224-A-ZZ999-010 Resolution: 1038x673 Size: 196.85 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 900th CBN supports deployment readiness exercise [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.