New York Air National Guard Technical Sgt Jeremy Cielsla (right) stands with 174th Attack Wing commander, Col. William McCrink III during a wing All Call meeting at Hancock Field in Syracuse N.Y., on Dec. 5, 2021. Ciesla was one of five wing Airmen recognized for outstanding service during 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 09:25
|Photo ID:
|6998045
|VIRIN:
|211205-Z-PJ168-0059
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|6.59 MB
|Location:
|SYRACUSE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman of the Year recognized [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Duane Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY Air Guard 174th Attack Wing honors five as Airmen of the Year
LEAVE A COMMENT