    Airman of the Year recognized [Image 5 of 5]

    Airman of the Year recognized

    SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Morgan 

    New York National Guard

    New York Air National Guard Technical Sgt Jeremy Cielsla (right) stands with 174th Attack Wing commander, Col. William McCrink III during a wing All Call meeting at Hancock Field in Syracuse N.Y., on Dec. 5, 2021. Ciesla was one of five wing Airmen recognized for outstanding service during 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Morgan)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 09:25
    Photo ID: 6998045
    VIRIN: 211205-Z-PJ168-0059
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.59 MB
    Location: SYRACUSE, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman of the Year recognized [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Duane Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NY Air Guard 174th Attack Wing honors five as Airmen of the Year

    Air National Guard

    New York Air National Guard
    Airman of the Year
    174th Attack Wing
    NYNG

