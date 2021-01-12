Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman 1st Class Amanda Krisel

    Airman 1st Class Amanda Krisel

    SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Barbara Olney 

    New York National Guard

    Airman 1st Class Amanda Krisel, one of five members of the 174th Attack Wing honored as Airman of the Year for 202. ( U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Barbara Olney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 09:25
    Location: SYRACUSE, NY, US 
    NY Air Guard 174th Attack Wing honors five as Airmen of the Year

