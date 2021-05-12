Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman of the Year honored [Image 2 of 5]

    Airman of the Year honored

    SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Morgan 

    New York National Guard

    New York Air National Guard 1st Lt. Kevin Rech, (right)assigned to the 174th Security Forces Squadron, stands with Col. William McCrink III, the commander of the 174th Attack Wing, while being recognized as the wing's Office of the Year during a wing All Call on Dec. 6, 2021. Rech was one of five Airmen recognized for outstanding performance during 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Morgan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 09:25
    Photo ID: 6998041
    VIRIN: 211205-F-PJ168-1972
    Resolution: 1563x2124
    Size: 703.56 KB
    Location: SYRACUSE, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman of the Year honored [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Duane Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airman 1st Class Amanda Krisel
    Airman of the Year honored
    Airman of the Year recognized
    Airman of the Year recognized
    Airman of the Year recognized

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY Air Guard 174th Attack Wing honors five as Airmen of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    New York Air National Guard
    Airman of the Year
    174th Attack Wing
    NYNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT