New York Air National Guard 1st Lt. Kevin Rech, (right)assigned to the 174th Security Forces Squadron, stands with Col. William McCrink III, the commander of the 174th Attack Wing, while being recognized as the wing's Office of the Year during a wing All Call on Dec. 6, 2021. Rech was one of five Airmen recognized for outstanding performance during 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 09:25
|Photo ID:
|6998041
|VIRIN:
|211205-F-PJ168-1972
|Resolution:
|1563x2124
|Size:
|703.56 KB
|Location:
|SYRACUSE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman of the Year honored [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Duane Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY Air Guard 174th Attack Wing honors five as Airmen of the Year
