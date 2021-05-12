New York Air National Guard 1st Lt. Kevin Rech, (right)assigned to the 174th Security Forces Squadron, stands with Col. William McCrink III, the commander of the 174th Attack Wing, while being recognized as the wing's Office of the Year during a wing All Call on Dec. 6, 2021. Rech was one of five Airmen recognized for outstanding performance during 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Morgan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 09:25 Photo ID: 6998041 VIRIN: 211205-F-PJ168-1972 Resolution: 1563x2124 Size: 703.56 KB Location: SYRACUSE, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman of the Year honored [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Duane Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.