211228-N-EF547-1036 APRA HARBOR, GUAM (Dec. 28, 2021) Seaman Melborne Manzon, a native of Pangasinan, Philippines, stands watch as a linehandler during sea and anchor detail aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), Dec. 28, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Sarah Weinstein)
|12.28.2021
|12.30.2021 04:21
|6996527
|211228-N-EF547-1036
|2090x2500
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|GU
|0
|0
This work, USS Lake Champlain makes port visit to Guam [Image 9 of 9], by ENS Sarah Weinstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
