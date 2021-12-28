USS Lake Champlain makes port visit to Guam

211228-N-EF547-1012 APRA HARBOR, GUAM (Dec. 28, 2021) Sailors lower the jack staff during sea and anchor detail aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), Dec. 28, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Sarah Weinstein)

