Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Lake Champlain makes port visit to Guam [Image 5 of 9]

    USS Lake Champlain makes port visit to Guam

    GUAM

    12.28.2021

    Photo by Ensign Sarah Weinstein 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    211228-N-EF547-1032 APRA HARBOR, GUAM (Dec. 28, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Yutong Shao, a native of Los Angles, Calif., stands watch as a linehandler during sea and anchor detail aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), Dec. 28, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Sarah Weinstein)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 04:22
    Photo ID: 6996524
    VIRIN: 211228-N-EF547-1032
    Resolution: 1630x2500
    Size: 893.43 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lake Champlain makes port visit to Guam [Image 9 of 9], by ENS Sarah Weinstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Lake Champlain conduct Security Reaction Force Training
    USS Lake Champlain stays ready while in port at Naval Base Guam
    USS Lake Champlain stays ready while in port at Naval Base Guam
    USS Lake Champlain makes port visit to Guam
    USS Lake Champlain makes port visit to Guam
    USS Lake Champlain makes port visit to Guam
    USS Lake Champlain makes port visit to Guam
    USS Lake Champlain makes port visit to Guam
    USS Lake Champlain makes port visit to Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57)
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT