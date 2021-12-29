Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in Philippine Sea [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.29.2021

    Photo by Seaman Elizabeth Grubbs 

    USS Carl Vinson

    211229-N-PV401-1042 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 29, 2021) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Dragons” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192, launches off the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 29, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elizabeth Grubbs)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in Philippine Sea [Image 3 of 3], by SN Elizabeth Grubbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight operations
    CVN70
    Carl Vinson
    Philippine sea
    Jet
    Super Hornet F/A-18E

