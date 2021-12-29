Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.29.2021

    Photo by Seaman Elizabeth Grubbs 

    USS Carl Vinson

    211229-N-PV401-1045 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 29, 2021) An E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, assigned to the “Black Eagles” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 113, is moved across the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 29, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elizabeth Grubbs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 00:31
    Photo ID: 6996497
    VIRIN: 211229-N-PV401-1045
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 774.23 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in Philippine Sea [Image 3 of 3], by SN Elizabeth Grubbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

