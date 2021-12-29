USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations in Philippine Sea

211229-N-PV401-1041 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 29, 2021) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Dragons” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192, launches off the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Dec. 29, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elizabeth Grubbs)

Date Taken: 12.29.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA by SN Elizabeth Grubbs