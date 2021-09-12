Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st SOS supports U.S. Marines and JGSDF in massive Resolute Dragon exercise

    21st SOS supports U.S. Marines and JGSDF in massive Resolute Dragon exercise

    JAPAN

    12.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Laura Fowler, center, 21st Special Operations Squadron pilot, directs soldiers from the Japan Ground Self Defense Force, 5th Infantry Regiment, on how to egress from a CV-22B Osprey while practicing medical evacuation drills during exercise Resolute Dragon 21 at the Ojojihara Training Area, Japan, Dec. 9, 2021. Allied partners training together is essential to the coordination of forces between countries, helping to ensure the continuation of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Regular combined training opportunities incorporating the Japan Self Defense Forces, the U.S. Marines, and the U.S. Air Force, has proven to be effective in increasing the mutual understanding of military tactics, techniques, and procedures that help ensure both forces can fight successfully as a cohesive unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2021
    This work, 21st SOS supports U.S. Marines and JGSDF in massive Resolute Dragon exercise, by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    USMC
    JGSDF
    USAF
    rd21

