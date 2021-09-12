21st SOS supports U.S. Marines and JGSDF in massive Resolute Dragon exercise

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Laura Fowler, center, 21st Special Operations Squadron pilot, directs soldiers from the Japan Ground Self Defense Force, 5th Infantry Regiment, on how to egress from a CV-22B Osprey while practicing medical evacuation drills during exercise Resolute Dragon 21 at the Ojojihara Training Area, Japan, Dec. 9, 2021. Allied partners training together is essential to the coordination of forces between countries, helping to ensure the continuation of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Regular combined training opportunities incorporating the Japan Self Defense Forces, the U.S. Marines, and the U.S. Air Force, has proven to be effective in increasing the mutual understanding of military tactics, techniques, and procedures that help ensure both forces can fight successfully as a cohesive unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

