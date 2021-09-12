21st SOS supports U.S. Marines and JGSDF in massive Resolute Dragon exercise

A CV-22B Osprey from the 21st Special Operations Squadron flies low over the trees as it prepares to land during exercise Resolute Dragon 21 at the Ojojihara Training Area, Japan, Dec. 9, 2021. The 21st SOS is specialized in the use of the CV-22B Osprey in conducting long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces. The CV-22B is equipped with integrated threat countermeasures, terrain-following radar, infrared sensors and other advanced avionics that make it a formidable power projection tool in adverse conditions and contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

Date Taken: 12.09.2021