58th SOW Honorary Commanders take flight, learn about mission

Members of the 58th Special Operations Wing Honorary Commanders Committee pose for a photo in front of an HH-60G Pavehawk near Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Dec. 28, 2021. Several honorary commanders flew on an orientation flight to experience normal operations and to learn about the 58th SOW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

